OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 23, 2022

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Cola, Deep In View, Fire Talk

John Doe, Fable In A Foreign Land, Fat Possum

Lea Sen, You Of Now Pt. 1 [EP], Partisan

Marco Benevento, Benevento, Royal Potato Family

Mavis Staples and Levon Helm, Carry Me Home, Anti-

Porridge Radio, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, Secretly Canadian

Soccer Mommy, Sometimes, Forever, Loma Vista/Concord

Superorganism, World Wide Pop, Domino

Uffie, Sunshine Factory, Carpark

Weird Nightmare, s/t, Sub Pop