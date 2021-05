OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 24, 2021 POSTED :: May 24, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Allison Russell, Outside Child, Fantasy

Anchorsong, Mirage, Tru Thoughts

CHAI, WINK, Sub Pop

Ducks Ltd, Get Bleak [EP], Carpark

Gruff Rhys, Seeking New Gods, Rough Trade

Johanna Samuels, Excelsior!, Mama Bird

Lambchop, Showtunes, Merge

Mannequin P****, Perfect [EP], Epitaph

Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime, Matador

No Joy, Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven, Joyful Noise