OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 25, 2020 POSTED :: May 25, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

2nd Grade, Hit to Hit, Double Double Whammy

Baths, Pop Music False B-Sides II, Basement’s Basement

Brigid Dawson and the Mothers Network, Ballet of Apes, Castle Face

Deerhoof, Future Teenage Cave Artists, Joyful Noise

Jeff Rosenstock, NO DREAM, Polyvinyl

Jerry Paper, Abracadabra, Stones Throw

Owen Pallett, Island, Domino

Psychic Markers, s/t, Bella Union

VV Lightbody, Make A Shrine Or Burn It, Acrophase