OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 28, 2019 POSTED :: May 27, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Black Mountain, Destroyer, Jagjaguwar

<a href="http://blackmountain.bandcamp.com/album/destroyer">Destroyer by Black Mountain</a>

Faye Webster, Atlanta Millionaires Club, Secretly Canadian

<a href="http://fayewebster.bandcamp.com/album/atlanta-millionaires-club">Atlanta Millionaires Club by Faye Webster</a>

Gemma, Feeling’s Not A Tempo, Double Double Whammy

<a href="http://gemmanyc.bandcamp.com/album/feelings-not-a-tempo">Feeling’s Not A Tempo by Gemma</a>

The Intelligence, Un-Psychedelic In Peavey City, Vapid Moonlighting

<a href="http://theintelligence.bandcamp.com/album/un-psychedelic-in-peavey-city">Un-Psychedelic in Peavey City by The Intelligence</a>

Juan Wauters, Introducing Juan Pablo, Captured Tracks

<a href="http://juanwauters.bandcamp.com/album/introducing-juan-pablo">Introducing Juan Pablo by Juan Wauters</a>

Middle Kids, New Songs For Old Problems [EP], Domino

<a href="http://middlekids.bandcamp.com/album/new-songs-for-old-problems">New Songs For Old Problems by Middle Kids</a>

The Pinheads, Is This Real, Stolen Body

<a href="http://stolenbodyrecords.bandcamp.com/album/is-this-real-2">Is This Real by The Pinheads</a>

Red Steppes, Arcs, Native Cat

<a href="http://redsteppes.bandcamp.com/album/arcs">Arcs by red steppes</a>

Sebadoh, Act Surprised, Dangerbird

<a href="http://sebadohfire.bandcamp.com/album/act-surprised">Act Surprised by Sebadoh</a>

Thee Oh Sees, Thee Hounds Of Foggy Notion [reissue], Castle Face

<a href="http://ohsees.bandcamp.com/album/thee-hounds-of-foggy-notion">Thee Hounds Of Foggy Notion by Oh Sees</a>