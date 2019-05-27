OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 28, 2019

POSTED:: May 27, 2019

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

 

Black Mountain, Destroyer, Jagjaguwar

Faye Webster, Atlanta Millionaires Club, Secretly Canadian

Gemma, Feeling’s Not A Tempo, Double Double Whammy

The Intelligence, Un-Psychedelic In Peavey City, Vapid Moonlighting

Juan Wauters, Introducing Juan Pablo, Captured Tracks

Middle Kids, New Songs For Old Problems [EP], Domino

The Pinheads, Is This Real, Stolen Body

Red Steppes, Arcs, Native Cat

Sebadoh, Act Surprised, Dangerbird

Thee Oh Sees, Thee Hounds Of Foggy Notion [reissue], Castle Face

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories