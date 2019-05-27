OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 28, 2019
May 27, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Black Mountain, Destroyer, Jagjaguwar
Faye Webster, Atlanta Millionaires Club, Secretly Canadian
Gemma, Feeling’s Not A Tempo, Double Double Whammy
The Intelligence, Un-Psychedelic In Peavey City, Vapid Moonlighting
Juan Wauters, Introducing Juan Pablo, Captured Tracks
Middle Kids, New Songs For Old Problems [EP], Domino
The Pinheads, Is This Real, Stolen Body
Red Steppes, Arcs, Native Cat
Sebadoh, Act Surprised, Dangerbird
Thee Oh Sees, Thee Hounds Of Foggy Notion [reissue], Castle Face