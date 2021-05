OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 3, 2021 POSTED :: May 3, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Cartalk, Pass Like Pollen, Lame-O

Crumb, Ice Melt, self-released

Dawn Richard, Second Line, Merge

Gel Set, Tone Invasion, 2MR

Julianna Hatfield, Blood, American Laundromat

Kasai Allstars, Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound, Crammed

Los Retros, Looking Back [EP], Stones Throw

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Superwolves, Drag City

Teke Teke, Shirushi, Kill Rock Stars

Ya Tseen, Indian Yard, Sub Pop