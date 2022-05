OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 30, 2022 POSTED :: May 30, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Brandon Coleman, Interstellar Black Space, Brainfeeder

Bread Pilot, New To You, Double Double Whammy

DEHD, Blue Skies, Fat Possum

Just Mustard, Heart Under, Partisan

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Emile Mosseri, I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon, Ghostly International

Polica, Madness, Memphis Industries

Stars, From Capelton Hill, Last Gang

The Valery Trails, Disappear [EP], self-released

Wilco, Cruel Country, dBpm

Various Artists, Rare Early SSR Electronica 1989-1991 [EP], Crammed Archives