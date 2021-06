OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 31, 2021 POSTED :: May 30, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Aquarian Blood, Bending the Golden Hour, Goner

Bachelor, Doomin’ Sun, Polyvinyl

Black Midi, Cavalcade, Rough Trade

Hailu Mergia & The Walias Band, Tezeta, Awesome Tapes From Africa

João Donato, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge, João Donato JID0007, Jazz Is Dead

Lou Barlow, Reason to Live, Joyful Noise

Various Artists, Moon-Drenched, Castle Face

Natalie Bergman, Mercy, Third Man

Tristen, Aquatic Flowers, Mama Bird

Wombo, Keesh Mountain [EP], Fire Talk