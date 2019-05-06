OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 6, 2019
POSTED:: May 6, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
AA Bondy, Enderness, Fat Possum
AlaskaAlaska, The Dots, Marathon Artists
Bad Religion, Age Of Unreason, Epitaph
Big Thief, U.F.O.F., 4AD
Body Type, EP1 + EP2, Partisan
Combo Chimbita, Ahomale, Anti-
Drahla, Useless Coordinate, Captured Tracks
King Gizzard and the Lizard, Wizard, Fishing For Fishies, ATO
Martha, Love Keeps Kicking, Dirtnap
Versing, 10, 000, Hardly Art