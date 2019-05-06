OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 6, 2019 POSTED :: May 6, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

AA Bondy, Enderness, Fat Possum

<a href="http://aabondy.bandcamp.com/album/enderness">Enderness by A.A. Bondy</a>

AlaskaAlaska, The Dots, Marathon Artists

Bad Religion, Age Of Unreason, Epitaph

Big Thief, U.F.O.F., 4AD

Body Type, EP1 + EP2, Partisan

<a href="http://bodytypemusic.bandcamp.com/album/ep2">EP2 by Body Type</a>

Combo Chimbita, Ahomale, Anti-

<a href="http://combochimbita.bandcamp.com/album/ahomale">Ahomale by Combo Chimbita</a>

Drahla, Useless Coordinate, Captured Tracks

<a href="http://drahla.bandcamp.com/album/useless-coordinates">Useless Coordinates by Drahla</a>

King Gizzard and the Lizard, Wizard, Fishing For Fishies, ATO

Martha, Love Keeps Kicking, Dirtnap

Versing, 10, 000, Hardly Art