OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 6, 2019

May 6, 2019

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

AA Bondy, Enderness, Fat Possum

AlaskaAlaska, The Dots, Marathon Artists

Bad Religion, Age Of Unreason, Epitaph

Big Thief, U.F.O.F., 4AD

Body Type, EP1 + EP2, Partisan

Combo Chimbita, Ahomale, Anti-

Drahla, Useless Coordinate, Captured Tracks

King Gizzard and the Lizard, Wizard, Fishing For Fishies, ATO

Martha, Love Keeps Kicking, Dirtnap

Versing, 10, 000, Hardly Art