OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 9, 2022

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

!!!, Let It Be Blue, Warp

Gentle Heat, Sheer, Flesh and Bone Records

Leyla McCalla, Breaking The Thermometer, Anti-

Maria Chiara Argirò, Forest City, Innovative Leisure

Pink Mountaintops, Peacock Pools, ATO

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Endless Rooms, Sub Pop

Sea Power, Everything Was Forever, Golden Chariot

Sharon Van Etten, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, Jagjaguwar

The Staples Jr. Singers, When Do We Get Paid, Luaka Bop

Sunflower Bean, Headful Of Sugar, Mom + Pop