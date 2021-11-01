OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 1, 2021
POSTED:: November 1, 2021
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Clinic, Fantasy Island, Domino
Coco, s/t, First City Artists/AWAL
DJ Abilities, Phonograph Phoenix, Rhymesayers
Geese, Projector, Partisan
Le Ren, Leftovers, Secretly Canadian
Lunar Vacation, Inside Every Fig Is a Dead Wasp, Keeled Scales
Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa, Matador
Theon Cross, Intra-I, New Soil/Marathon
The War On Drugs, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Atlantic
Xeno and Oaklander, Vi/deo, Dais