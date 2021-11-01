OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 1, 2021 POSTED :: November 1, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Clinic, Fantasy Island, Domino

<a href="https://clinicband.bandcamp.com/album/fantasy-island">Fantasy Island by Clinic</a>

Coco, s/t, First City Artists/AWAL

<a href="https://cocowithlove.bandcamp.com/album/coco">Coco by Coco</a>

DJ Abilities, Phonograph Phoenix, Rhymesayers

<a href="https://djabilities.bandcamp.com/album/phonograph-phoenix">Phonograph Phoenix by DJ Abilities</a>

Geese, Projector, Partisan

<a href="https://geesebandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/projector">Projector by Geese</a>

Le Ren, Leftovers, Secretly Canadian

<a href="https://lerenmusic.bandcamp.com/album/leftovers">Leftovers by Le Ren</a>

Lunar Vacation, Inside Every Fig Is a Dead Wasp, Keeled Scales

<a href="https://lunarvacationatl.bandcamp.com/album/inside-every-fig-is-a-dead-wasp">Inside Every Fig is a Dead Wasp by Lunar Vacation</a>

Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa, Matador

<a href="https://spoontheband.bandcamp.com/album/lucifer-on-the-sofa">Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon</a>

Theon Cross, Intra-I, New Soil/Marathon

<a href="https://theoncross.bandcamp.com/album/intra-i-2">Intra-I by Theon Cross</a>

The War On Drugs, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Atlantic

Xeno and Oaklander, Vi/deo, Dais

<a href="https://xenoandoaklander.bandcamp.com/album/vi-deo">Vi/deo by Xeno & Oaklander</a>