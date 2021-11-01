OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 1, 2021

POSTED:: November 1, 2021

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Clinic, Fantasy Island, Domino

Coco, s/t, First City Artists/AWAL

DJ Abilities, Phonograph Phoenix, Rhymesayers

Geese, Projector, Partisan

Le Ren, Leftovers, Secretly Canadian

Lunar Vacation, Inside Every Fig Is a Dead Wasp, Keeled Scales

Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa, Matador

Theon Cross, Intra-I, New Soil/Marathon

The War On Drugs, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Atlantic

Xeno and Oaklander, Vi/deo, Dais

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories