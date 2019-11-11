OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 11, 2019
POSTED:: November 11, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Brother Ali, Secrets And Escapes, Rhymesayers
Charly Bliss, Supermoon [EP], Barsuk
Dessa and the Minnesota Orchestra, Sound The Bells: Recorded Live At Orchestra Hall, Doomtree
FKA Twigs, Magdalene, Young Turks
Fran, A Private Picture, Fire Talk
The Good Ones, Rwanda, You Should Be Loved, Anti-
Various Artists, Kinasha 1978: Originals and Reconstructions, Crammed
Lucy Dacus, 2019 [EP], Matador
Mount Eerie with Julie Doiron, Lost Wisdom Pt. 2, P.W. Elverum & Sun
Panda Bear, A Day With The Homies [EP], Domino