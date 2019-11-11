OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 11, 2019

Brother Ali, Secrets And Escapes, Rhymesayers

Charly Bliss, Supermoon [EP], Barsuk

Dessa and the Minnesota Orchestra, Sound The Bells: Recorded Live At Orchestra Hall, Doomtree

FKA Twigs, Magdalene, Young Turks

Fran, A Private Picture, Fire Talk

The Good Ones, Rwanda, You Should Be Loved, Anti-

Various Artists, Kinasha 1978: Originals and Reconstructions, Crammed

Lucy Dacus, 2019 [EP], Matador

Mount Eerie with Julie Doiron, Lost Wisdom Pt. 2, P.W. Elverum & Sun

Panda Bear, A Day With The Homies [EP], Domino

