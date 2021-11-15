OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 15, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Beach House, Chapter 1; Once Twice Melody [EP], Sub Pop

Cedric Noel, Hang Time, Joyful Noise

Céu, Um Gosto De Sol, Urban Jungle

Claire Cronin, Bloodless, Orindal

The Dodos, Grizzly Peak, Polyvinyl

Justin Courtney Pierre, Ghost World [EP], Epitaph

IDLES, Crawler, Partisan

J.R.C.G., Ajo Sunshine, Castle Face

Oberhofer, Smothered, Telefono

They Might Be Giants, Book, Idlewild

