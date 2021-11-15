OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 15, 2021
POSTED:: November 15, 2021
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Beach House, Chapter 1; Once Twice Melody [EP], Sub Pop
Cedric Noel, Hang Time, Joyful Noise
Céu, Um Gosto De Sol, Urban Jungle
Claire Cronin, Bloodless, Orindal
The Dodos, Grizzly Peak, Polyvinyl
Justin Courtney Pierre, Ghost World [EP], Epitaph
IDLES, Crawler, Partisan
J.R.C.G., Ajo Sunshine, Castle Face
Oberhofer, Smothered, Telefono
They Might Be Giants, Book, Idlewild