OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 POSTED :: November 15, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Beach House, Chapter 1; Once Twice Melody [EP], Sub Pop

Cedric Noel, Hang Time, Joyful Noise

<a href="https://cedricnoelmusic.bandcamp.com/album/hang-time">Hang Time by Cedric Noel</a>

Céu, Um Gosto De Sol, Urban Jungle

Claire Cronin, Bloodless, Orindal

<a href="https://clairecronin.bandcamp.com/album/bloodless">Bloodless by CLAIRE CRONIN</a>

The Dodos, Grizzly Peak, Polyvinyl

<a href="https://dodosmusic.bandcamp.com/album/grizzly-peak">Grizzly Peak by The Dodos</a>

Justin Courtney Pierre, Ghost World [EP], Epitaph

<a href="https://justincourtneypierre.bandcamp.com/album/ghost-world">Ghost World by Justin Courtney Pierre</a>

IDLES, Crawler, Partisan

<a href="https://idlesband.bandcamp.com/album/crawler">CRAWLER by IDLES</a>

J.R.C.G., Ajo Sunshine, Castle Face

<a href="https://jrcg.bandcamp.com/album/ajo-sunshine">Ajo Sunshine by J.R.C.G.</a>

Oberhofer, Smothered, Telefono

<a href="https://oberhofer.bandcamp.com/album/smothered">Smothered by OBERHOFER</a>

They Might Be Giants, Book, Idlewild