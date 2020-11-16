OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 16, 2020

Aesop Rock, Spirit World Field Guide, Rhymesayers    

The Bats, Foothills, Flying Nun   

Heather Trost, Petrichor, Third Man        

Iron Maiden, Night Of The Dead Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City, BMG  

Jack Name, Magic Touch, Mexican Summer                         

Katy J Pearson, Return, Heavenly/PIAS  

Lambchop, Trip [EP], Merge       

Mary Lattimore, Silver Ladders, Ghostly International

Negativland, The World Will Decide, Seeland      

Nels Cline Singers, Share The Wealth, Blue Note

