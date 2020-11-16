OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 16, 2020
November 16, 2020
Out This Week
Aesop Rock, Spirit World Field Guide, Rhymesayers
The Bats, Foothills, Flying Nun
Heather Trost, Petrichor, Third Man
Iron Maiden, Night Of The Dead Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City, BMG
Jack Name, Magic Touch, Mexican Summer
Katy J Pearson, Return, Heavenly/PIAS
Lambchop, Trip [EP], Merge
Mary Lattimore, Silver Ladders, Ghostly International
Negativland, The World Will Decide, Seeland
Nels Cline Singers, Share The Wealth, Blue Note