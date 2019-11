OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 18, 2019 POSTED :: November 18, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Angelica Garcia, [radio sampler], Spacebomb

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, “Squid Eye” [single], Drag City

Boyscott, Goose Bumps, TopShelf

Dangermouse and Sparklehorse, “Ninjarious” feat. MF Doom [single], 30th Century

DJ Shadow, Our Pathetic Age, Mass Appeal

Jehnny Beth, “I’m The Man”, 20l07 Music

Lapalux, Amnioverse, Brainfeeder

MakeWar, Get It Together, Fat Wreck Chords

Molly Burch, The Molly Burch Christmas Album, Captured Tracks

Various Artists, WXAXRXP Sessions, Warp