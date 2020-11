OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 2, 2020 POSTED :: November 2, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Actress, Karma and Desire, Ninja Tune

Fuzz, III, In The Red

Jeff Tweedy, Love Is The King, dBpm

Leisure, Side A [EP], Nettwerk

Mourn, Self Worth, Captured Tracks

Mr. Bungle, Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, Demo, Ipecac

The Parson Red Heads, Lifetime Of Comedy, Fluff & Gravy

Petit Biscuit, Parachute, Ecurie

Reptaliens, Wrestling [EP], Captured Tracks