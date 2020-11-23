OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 23, 2020
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Anna McClellan, I Saw First Light, Father/Daughter
Babeheaven, Home For Now, self-released
Balkun Brothers, Here Comes the End of the World, Auto Bon
Bass Drum of Death, “Too Cold To Hold” b/w “Wait” [single], Muscle Beach
Cabaret Voltaire, Shadow Of Fear, Mute
The Cribs, Night Network, Sonic Blew
El Perro Del Mar, Free Land [EP], The Control Group
Half Stack, Wings of Love, Forged Artifacts
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Live in San Francisco ’16, ATO
Nick Cave, Idiot Prayer (Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace), Bad Seed Ltd.