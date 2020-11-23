OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 23, 2020

POSTED:: November 23, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Anna McClellan, I Saw First Light, Father/Daughter

Babeheaven, Home For Now, self-released

Balkun Brothers, Here Comes the End of the World, Auto Bon

Bass Drum of Death, “Too Cold To Hold” b/w “Wait” [single], Muscle Beach

Cabaret Voltaire, Shadow Of Fear, Mute

The Cribs, Night Network, Sonic Blew

El Perro Del Mar, Free Land [EP], The Control Group

Half Stack, Wings of Love, Forged Artifacts

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Live in San Francisco ’16, ATO

Nick Cave, Idiot Prayer (Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace), Bad Seed Ltd.

