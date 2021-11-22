OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 22, 2021

The Antlers, Losing Light [EP], Anti-

Civic, Future Forecast, ATO

Damon Albarn, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, Transgressive/PIAS

Deap Valley, Marriage, Cooking Vinyl

Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues, Fantasy/Concord

Ladyhawke, Time Flies, Mid Century/BMI

Mr. Twin Sister, Al Mundo Azul, Twin Group

Swansea Sound, Live At the Rum Puncheon, HHBTM/Skep Wax

Tōth, Death [EP], Northern Spy

Valeras, Let Me Go [EP], The Liquid Label

