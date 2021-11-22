OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 POSTED :: November 22, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Antlers, Losing Light [EP], Anti-

<a href="https://theantlers.bandcamp.com/album/losing-light">Losing Light by The Antlers</a>

Civic, Future Forecast, ATO

<a href="https://civicivic.bandcamp.com/album/future-forecast">Future Forecast by Civic</a>

Damon Albarn, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, Transgressive/PIAS

Deap Valley, Marriage, Cooking Vinyl

<a href="https://deapvally.bandcamp.com/album/marriage">Marriage by Deap Vally</a>

Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues, Fantasy/Concord

Ladyhawke, Time Flies, Mid Century/BMI

Mr. Twin Sister, Al Mundo Azul, Twin Group

<a href="https://mrtwinsister.bandcamp.com/album/al-mundo-azul">Al Mundo Azul by Mr Twin Sister</a>

Swansea Sound, Live At the Rum Puncheon, HHBTM/Skep Wax

<a href="https://hhbtm.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-rum-puncheon">Live at the Rum Puncheon by Swansea Sound</a>

Tōth, Death [EP], Northern Spy

<a href="https://tothtunes.bandcamp.com/album/death-ep">DEATH EP by Tōth</a>

Valeras, Let Me Go [EP], The Liquid Label