OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 22, 2021
POSTED:: November 22, 2021
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
The Antlers, Losing Light [EP], Anti-
Civic, Future Forecast, ATO
Damon Albarn, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, Transgressive/PIAS
Deap Valley, Marriage, Cooking Vinyl
Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues, Fantasy/Concord
Ladyhawke, Time Flies, Mid Century/BMI
Mr. Twin Sister, Al Mundo Azul, Twin Group
Swansea Sound, Live At the Rum Puncheon, HHBTM/Skep Wax
Tōth, Death [EP], Northern Spy
Valeras, Let Me Go [EP], The Liquid Label