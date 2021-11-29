OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 29, 2021
POSTED:: November 29, 2021
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Aesop Rock and Blockhead, Garbology, Rhymesayers
Beauty Pill, Instant Night [EP] Northern Spy
Elbow, Flying Dream 1, Polydor
Fika and Bambi, Coffee and Clouds [EP], Tru Thoughts
Land of Talk, Calming Night Partner [EP], Saddle Creek
Low Life, The Agony and XTC of Low Life, Goner
Matilde Davoli, Home, Loyal To Your Dreams
Riki, Gold, Dais
Sloppy Jane, Madison, Saddest Factory / Secretly Group
Various Artists, Remixes JID010, Jazz Is Dead