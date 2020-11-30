OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 30, 2020 POSTED :: November 30, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Ala.ni, Christmas Vol. 1 [EP], self-released

<a href="https://alaniofficial.bandcamp.com/album/christmas-vol-1">Christmas Vol.1 by ALA.NI</a>

Alex Maas, Luca, Innovative Leisure

Das Mortal, Miami Beach Witches, Lisbon Lux

<a href="https://dasmortal.bandcamp.com/album/miami-beach-witches">Miami Beach Witches by Das mörtal</a>

Fairmont, Liminial Spaces, Mint 400

Joan of Arc, Tim Melina Theo Bobby, Joyful Noise

Kacy and Clayton and Marlon Williams, Plastic Bouquet, New West

Karaoke, Blood, Piss, Religion, Pain, self-released

<a href="https://karaokeatl.bandcamp.com/album/blood-piss-religion-pain">Blood, Piss, Religion, Pain by Karaoke</a>

Señor Kaos and Illastrate, Kings of Vice, Ultra Beast

<a href="https://ultrabeast.bandcamp.com/album/kings-of-vice">Kings of Vice by Señor Kaos, Illastrate</a>

The Smashing Pumpkins, Cyr, Sumerian