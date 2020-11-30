OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 30, 2020
POSTED:: November 30, 2020
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Ala.ni, Christmas Vol. 1 [EP], self-released
Alex Maas, Luca, Innovative Leisure
Das Mortal, Miami Beach Witches, Lisbon Lux
Fairmont, Liminial Spaces, Mint 400
Joan of Arc, Tim Melina Theo Bobby, Joyful Noise
Kacy and Clayton and Marlon Williams, Plastic Bouquet, New West
Karaoke, Blood, Piss, Religion, Pain, self-released
Señor Kaos and Illastrate, Kings of Vice, Ultra Beast
The Smashing Pumpkins, Cyr, Sumerian