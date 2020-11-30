OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 30, 2020

POSTED:: November 30, 2020

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Ala.ni, Christmas Vol. 1 [EP], self-released

Alex Maas, Luca, Innovative Leisure

Das Mortal, Miami Beach Witches, Lisbon Lux

Fairmont, Liminial Spaces, Mint 400

Joan of Arc, Tim Melina Theo Bobby, Joyful Noise

Kacy and Clayton and Marlon Williams, Plastic Bouquet, New West

Karaoke, Blood, Piss, Religion, Pain, self-released

Señor Kaos and Illastrate, Kings of Vice, Ultra Beast

The Smashing Pumpkins, Cyr, Sumerian

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories