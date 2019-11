OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 4, 2019 POSTED :: November 4, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Cate Le Bon and Bradford Cox, Myths 004 [EP], Mexican Summer

Fea, No Novelties, Blackheart

The Growlers, Natural Affair, Beach Goth

Guided By Voices, Sweating The Plague, GBV Inc.

Juliana Hatfield, Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police, American Laundromat

Sean Henry, A Jump From The High Dive, Double Double Whammy

Sudan Archives, Athena, Stones Throw

Swans, leaving meaning., Young God

Teebs, Anicca, Brainfeeder

Toro y Moi, Soul Trash, Carpark