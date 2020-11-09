OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 9, 2020
POSTED:: November 9, 2020
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Adulkt Life, Book of Curses, What’s Your Rupture?
Ane Brun, After the Great Storm, Baloon Ranger
Carabobina, s/t, OAR
Eels, Earth to Dora, E-Works
Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou, May Our Chambers Be Full, Sacred Bones
King Khan, The Infinite Ones, Ernest Jenning
Marika Hackman, Covers, Sub Pop
Nothing, The Great Dismal, Relapse
Ultraista, Ordinary Boy – The Remixes [EP], Partisan
Various Artists, Strum and Thrum: The American Jangle Underground: 1983 – 1987, Captured Tracks