OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 9, 2020

POSTED:: November 9, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Adulkt Life, Book of Curses, What’s Your Rupture?

Ane Brun, After the Great Storm, Baloon Ranger

Carabobina, s/t, OAR

Eels, Earth to Dora, E-Works

Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou, May Our Chambers Be Full, Sacred Bones

King Khan, The Infinite Ones, Ernest Jenning

Marika Hackman, Covers, Sub Pop

Nothing, The Great Dismal, Relapse

Ultraista, Ordinary Boy – The Remixes [EP], Partisan

Various Artists, Strum and Thrum: The American Jangle Underground: 1983 – 1987, Captured Tracks

