OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 9, 2020 POSTED :: November 9, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Adulkt Life, Book of Curses, What’s Your Rupture?

<a href="https://adulktlife.bandcamp.com/album/book-of-curses">Book Of Curses by Adulkt Life</a>

Ane Brun, After the Great Storm, Baloon Ranger

Carabobina, s/t, OAR

<a href="https://carabobina.bandcamp.com/album/carabobina">carabobina by carabobina</a>

Eels, Earth to Dora, E-Works

Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou, May Our Chambers Be Full, Sacred Bones

<a href="https://thou.bandcamp.com/album/may-our-chambers-be-full">May Our Chambers Be Full by Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou</a>

King Khan, The Infinite Ones, Ernest Jenning

<a href="https://khannibalism.bandcamp.com/album/the-infinite-ones-2">The Infinite Ones by King Khan</a>

Marika Hackman, Covers, Sub Pop

<a href="https://marikahackman.bandcamp.com/album/covers">Covers by Marika Hackman</a>

Nothing, The Great Dismal, Relapse

<a href="https://nothing.bandcamp.com/album/the-great-dismal">The Great Dismal by Nothing</a>

Ultraista, Ordinary Boy – The Remixes [EP], Partisan

Various Artists, Strum and Thrum: The American Jangle Underground: 1983 – 1987, Captured Tracks