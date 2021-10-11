OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 11, 2021
POSTED:: October 11, 2021
Out This Week
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Atmosphere, WORD?, Rhymesayers
Boy Scouts, Wayfinder, Anti-
Humbird, Still Life, self-released
Lala Lala, I Want the Door to Open, Hardly Art
Matt Maltese, Good Morning, It’s Now Tomorrow, Nettwerk
The Record Company, Play Loud, Concord
S Raekwon, Where I’m At Now, Father/Daughter
Sean Rowe, The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights, Fluff & Gravy
We Are Scientists, Huffy, 100%
The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Illusory Walls, Epitaph