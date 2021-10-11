OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 11, 2021 POSTED :: October 11, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Atmosphere, WORD?, Rhymesayers

<a href="https://atmosphere.bandcamp.com/album/word">WORD? by Atmosphere</a>

Boy Scouts, Wayfinder, Anti-

<a href="https://boyscouts.bandcamp.com/album/wayfinder">Wayfinder by boy scouts</a>

Humbird, Still Life, self-released

<a href="https://humbird.bandcamp.com/album/still-life">Still Life by Humbird</a>

Lala Lala, I Want the Door to Open, Hardly Art

<a href="https://lalabandlala.bandcamp.com/album/i-want-the-door-to-open">I Want The Door To Open by Lala Lala</a>

Matt Maltese, Good Morning, It’s Now Tomorrow, Nettwerk

The Record Company, Play Loud, Concord

S Raekwon, Where I’m At Now, Father/Daughter

Sean Rowe, The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights, Fluff & Gravy

<a href="https://seanrowemusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-darkness-dressed-in-colored-lights">The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights by Sean Rowe</a>

We Are Scientists, Huffy, 100%

The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Illusory Walls, Epitaph

<a href="https://theworldis.bandcamp.com/album/illusory-walls">Illusory Walls by The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die</a>