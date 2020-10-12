OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 12, 2020

POSTED:: October 12, 2020

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Budos Band, Long In the Tooth, Daptone

Dirty Projectors, Earth Crisis [EP], Domino

Future Islands, As Long As You Are, 4AD

Low Cut Connie, Private Lives, Contender/MidCitizen

Mr. Gnome, The Day You Flew Away, El Marko

Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Goblin Alert, Goner

Shutups, 5 [EP], Kill Rock Stars

Slow Pulp, Moveys, Winspear

Touche Amore, Lament, Epitaph

Yo La Tengo, Sleepless Nights [EP], Matador

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories