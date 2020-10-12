OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 12, 2020
POSTED:: October 12, 2020
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
The Budos Band, Long In the Tooth, Daptone
Dirty Projectors, Earth Crisis [EP], Domino
Future Islands, As Long As You Are, 4AD
Low Cut Connie, Private Lives, Contender/MidCitizen
Mr. Gnome, The Day You Flew Away, El Marko
Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Goblin Alert, Goner
Shutups, 5 [EP], Kill Rock Stars
Slow Pulp, Moveys, Winspear
Touche Amore, Lament, Epitaph
Yo La Tengo, Sleepless Nights [EP], Matador