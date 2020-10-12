OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 12, 2020 POSTED :: October 12, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Budos Band, Long In the Tooth, Daptone

<a href="https://thebudosband.bandcamp.com/album/long-in-the-tooth">Long in the Tooth by The Budos Band</a>

Dirty Projectors, Earth Crisis [EP], Domino

Future Islands, As Long As You Are, 4AD

<a href="https://futureislands.bandcamp.com/album/as-long-as-you-are">As Long As You Are by Future Islands</a>

Low Cut Connie, Private Lives, Contender/MidCitizen

Mr. Gnome, The Day You Flew Away, El Marko

<a href="https://mrgnome.bandcamp.com/album/the-day-you-flew-away">The Day You Flew Away by mr. Gnome</a>

Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Goblin Alert, Goner

<a href="https://quintronandmisspussycat.bandcamp.com/album/goblin-alert">Goblin Alert by Quintron and Miss Pussycat</a>

Shutups, 5 [EP], Kill Rock Stars

Slow Pulp, Moveys, Winspear

<a href="https://slowpulp.bandcamp.com/album/moveys">Moveys by Slow Pulp</a>

Touche Amore, Lament, Epitaph

<a href="https://toucheamore.bandcamp.com/album/lament">Lament by touche amore</a>

Yo La Tengo, Sleepless Nights [EP], Matador