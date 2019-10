Out This Week: October 14, 2019 POSTED :: October 14, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Allah Las, Lahs, Mexican Summer

Big Thief, Two Hands, 4AD

Charlie Parr, s/t, Red House

Common Holly, When I Say To You Black Lightning, Barsuk

Danny Brown, uknowhatimsayin¿, Warp

Kim Gordon, No Home Record, Matador

Lagwagon, Railer, Fat Wreck Chords

Marika Hackman, Any Human Friend [acoustic EP], Sub Pop

Robert Glasper, F*** Yo Feelings, Loma Vista

Wilco, Ode To Joy, dBpm