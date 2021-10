OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 18, 2021 POSTED :: October 18, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Buffalo Nichols, s/t, Fat Possum

Church Girls, Still Blooms, Anchor Eighty Four

Dean Wareham, I Have Nothing To Say To the Mayor of L.A., Double Feature

Deerhoof, Actually, You Can, Joyful Noise

John Carpenter, Halloween Kills OST, Sacred Bones

Julia Shapiro, Zorked, Suicide Squeeze

Melvins, Five Legged Dog, Ipecac

Orquesta Akokán, 16 Rayos, Daptone

Sir Was, Let the Morning Come, Memphis Industries

Xenia Rubinos, Una Rosa, Anti-