OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 19, 2020 POSTED :: October 19, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Asha Imuno, Good News, 4AD

Health, DISCO4, Loma Vista

<a href="https://youwillloveeachother.bandcamp.com/album/disco4-part-i">DISCO4 :: PART I by HEALTH</a>

Helena DeLand, Someone New, Luminelle

<a href="https://helenadeland.bandcamp.com/album/someone-new">Someone New by Helena Deland</a>

James Blake, Before [EP], Republic

Jeremy Ivey, Waiting Out the Storm, Anti-:

<a href="https://jeremyivey.bandcamp.com/album/waiting-out-the-storm">Waiting Out The Storm by Jeremy Ivey</a>

Juana Molina, ANRMAL (Live in Mexico), Crammed

<a href="https://juanamolina.bandcamp.com/album/anrmal">ANRMAL by Juana Molina</a>

Loma, Don’t Shy Away, Sub Pop

Mad Caddies, House On Fire [EP], Fat Wreck Chords

<a href="https://madcaddies.bandcamp.com/album/house-on-fire">House on Fire by Mad Caddies</a>

Oceanator, Things I Never Said, Polyvinyl

<a href="https://oceanator.bandcamp.com/album/things-i-never-said">Things I Never Said by Oceanator</a>

Open Mike Eagle, Anime, Trauma and Divorce, Auto Reverse

<a href="https://openmikeeagle.bandcamp.com/album/anime-trauma-and-divorce">Anime, Trauma and Divorce by Open Mike Eagle</a>