OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 19, 2020
POSTED:: October 19, 2020
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Asha Imuno, Good News, 4AD
Health, DISCO4, Loma Vista
Helena DeLand, Someone New, Luminelle
James Blake, Before [EP], Republic
Jeremy Ivey, Waiting Out the Storm, Anti-:
Juana Molina, ANRMAL (Live in Mexico), Crammed
Loma, Don’t Shy Away, Sub Pop
Mad Caddies, House On Fire [EP], Fat Wreck Chords
Oceanator, Things I Never Said, Polyvinyl
Open Mike Eagle, Anime, Trauma and Divorce, Auto Reverse