OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 19, 2020

POSTED:: October 19, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Asha Imuno, Good News, 4AD

Health, DISCO4, Loma Vista

Helena DeLand, Someone New, Luminelle

James Blake, Before [EP], Republic

Jeremy Ivey, Waiting Out the Storm, Anti-:

Juana Molina, ANRMAL (Live in Mexico), Crammed

Loma, Don’t Shy Away, Sub Pop

Mad Caddies, House On Fire [EP], Fat Wreck Chords

Oceanator, Things I Never Said, Polyvinyl

Open Mike Eagle, Anime, Trauma and Divorce, Auto Reverse

