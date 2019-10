OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 21, 2019 POSTED :: October 21, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Battles, Juice B Crypts, Warp

Black Marble, Bigger Than Life, Sacred Bones

Corridor, Junior, Sub Pop

Face To Face, Live In A Dive, Fat Wreck Chords

Hana Vu, Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway, Luminelle

Hovvdy, Heavy Lifter, Double Double Whammy

Humbird, Pharmakon, self-released

Juana Molina, ForFun [EP], Crammed Discs

Little Scream, Speed Queen, Merge

Negativland, True False, Seeland