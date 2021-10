OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 25, 2021 POSTED :: October 25, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

Black Marble, Fast Idol, Sacred Bones

Dinner, Dream Work, Captured Tracks

Good Morning, Barnyard, Polyvinyl

Hand Habits, Fun House, Saddle Creek

La Luz, s/t, Hardly Art

My Morning Jacket, s/t, ATO

Parker Longbough, Off Front Street, Wilderhood

Quantic and Nidia Gongora, Almas Conectadas, Tru Thoughts

Said the Whale, Dandelion, Everything Forever

Tonstatssbandht, Petunia, Mexican Summer