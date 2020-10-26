OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 26, 2020

POSTED:: October 26, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

adrianne lenker, songs and instrumentals, 4AD

Fat Tony, Exotica, Carpark

Luluc, Dreamboat, Sun Chaser

Matt Berninger, Serpentine Prison, Book Records/Concord

Motorhead, Ace Of Spades 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, BMG

The Mountain Goats, Getting Into Knives, Merge

Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), Daptone

Songhoy Blues, Optimisme, Fat Possum

Suuns, Fiction, Joyful Noise

This Is The Kit, Off Off On, Rough Trade

