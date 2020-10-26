OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 26, 2020
POSTED:: October 26, 2020
FILED UNDER::
General
FILED UNDER:: General
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
adrianne lenker, songs and instrumentals, 4AD
Fat Tony, Exotica, Carpark
Luluc, Dreamboat, Sun Chaser
Matt Berninger, Serpentine Prison, Book Records/Concord
Motorhead, Ace Of Spades 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, BMG
The Mountain Goats, Getting Into Knives, Merge
Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), Daptone
Songhoy Blues, Optimisme, Fat Possum
Suuns, Fiction, Joyful Noise
This Is The Kit, Off Off On, Rough Trade