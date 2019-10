OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 28, 2019 POSTED :: October 28, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Cigarettes After Sex, Cry, Partisan

Cursive, Get Fixed, 15 Passenger

Floating Points, Crush, Ninja Tune

Great Grandpa, Four of Arrows, Double Double Whammy

Mark Lanegan Band, Somebody’s Knocking, Heavenly

Mikal Cronin, Seeker, Merge

Patrick Watson, Wave, Domino

The Shivas, Dark Thoughts, Tender LovingEmpire

Sinkane, Gettin’ Weird, Spacebomb

Skegss, My Own Mess, Loma Vista