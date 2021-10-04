OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 4, 2021
POSTED:: October 4, 2021
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Andy Shauf, Wilds, Anti-
Ducks Ltd., Modern Fiction, Carpark
Future Crib, Full Time Smile, self-released
Gustaf, Audio Drag For Ego Slobs, Royal Mountain
Pokey LaFarge, In the Blossom of Their Shade, New West
Shad, TAO, Secret City
Shannon Lay, Geist, Sub Pop
Sun Atoms, Let There Be Light, Little Cloud Records
Tirzah, Colourgrade, Domino
Various Artists, The Daptone Super Soul Revue – Live at the Apollo, Daptone Records