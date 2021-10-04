OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Andy Shauf, Wilds, Anti-

Ducks Ltd., Modern Fiction, Carpark

Future Crib, Full Time Smile, self-released

Gustaf, Audio Drag For Ego Slobs, Royal Mountain

Pokey LaFarge, In the Blossom of Their Shade, New West

Shad, TAO, Secret City

Shannon Lay, Geist, Sub Pop

Sun Atoms, Let There Be Light, Little Cloud Records

Tirzah, Colourgrade, Domino

Various Artists, The Daptone Super Soul Revue – Live at the Apollo, Daptone Records

