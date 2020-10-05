OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 5, 2020
POSTED:: October 5, 2020
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Death Valley Girls, Under the Spell of Joy, Suicide Squeeze
Elvis Perkins, Creation Myths, Petaluma
Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters, Greenway
Hot Chip, Late Night Tales, Night Time Stories
Kurt Vile, Speed, Sound, Lonely KV [EP], Matador
Laura Jane Grace, Stay Alive, Polyvinyl
Metz, Atlas Vending, Sub Pop
Sa-Roc, The Sharecropper’s Daughter, Rhymesayers
Sylvan Esso, Free Love, Loma Vista
Yves Jarvis, Sundry Rock Song Stock, Anti-