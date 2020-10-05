OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 5, 2020

POSTED:: October 5, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Death Valley Girls, Under the Spell of Joy, Suicide Squeeze

Elvis Perkins, Creation Myths, Petaluma

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters, Greenway

Hot Chip, Late Night Tales, Night Time Stories

Kurt Vile, Speed, Sound, Lonely KV [EP], Matador

Laura Jane Grace, Stay Alive, Polyvinyl

Metz, Atlas Vending, Sub Pop

Sa-Roc, The Sharecropper’s Daughter, Rhymesayers

Sylvan Esso, Free Love, Loma Vista

Yves Jarvis, Sundry Rock Song Stock, Anti-

