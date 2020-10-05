OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 5, 2020 POSTED :: October 5, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Death Valley Girls, Under the Spell of Joy, Suicide Squeeze

<a href="https://deathvalleygirls.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-spell-of-joy">Under the Spell of Joy by Death Valley Girls</a>

Elvis Perkins, Creation Myths, Petaluma

<a href="https://elvisperkins.bandcamp.com/album/creation-myths">Creation Myths by Elvis Perkins</a>

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters, Greenway

<a href="https://frankieandthewitchfingers.bandcamp.com/album/monsters-eating-people-eating-monsters">Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters… by Frankie and the Witch Fingers</a>

Hot Chip, Late Night Tales, Night Time Stories

<a href="https://latenighttales.bandcamp.com/album/late-night-tales-hot-chip">Late Night Tales: Hot Chip by Hot Chip</a>

Kurt Vile, Speed, Sound, Lonely KV [EP], Matador

Laura Jane Grace, Stay Alive, Polyvinyl

<a href="https://laurajanegrace.bandcamp.com/album/stay-alive">Stay Alive by Laura Jane Grace</a>

Metz, Atlas Vending, Sub Pop

<a href="https://metz.bandcamp.com/album/atlas-vending">Atlas Vending by METZ</a>

Sa-Roc, The Sharecropper’s Daughter, Rhymesayers

<a href="https://sa-roc.bandcamp.com/album/the-sharecroppers-daughter">The Sharecropper's Daughter by Sa-Roc</a>

Sylvan Esso, Free Love, Loma Vista

<a href="https://sylvanesso.bandcamp.com/album/free-love">Free Love by Sylvan Esso</a>

Yves Jarvis, Sundry Rock Song Stock, Anti-

<a href="https://yvesjarvis.bandcamp.com/album/sundry-rock-song-stock">Sundry Rock Song Stock by Yves Jarvis</a>