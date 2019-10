OUT THIS WEEK: OCTOBER 7, 2019 POSTED :: October 7, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

Angel Olsen, All Mirrors, Jagjaguwar

BORIS, Love and Evol, Third Man

Bremer/McCoy, Utopia, Luaka Bop

DIIV, Deceiver, Captured Tracks

Hermitude, Pollyanarchy, Nettwerk

The High Dials, Primitive Feelings, Hook & Prayer

Lisa Prank, Perfect Love Song, Father/Daughter

The Menzingers, Hello Exile, Epitaph

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ghosteen, Ghosteen Ltd.

Rhi, The Pale Queen, True Thoughts