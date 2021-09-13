OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 13, 2021
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Amyl and the Sniffers, Comfort To Me, ATO
Berry, Vault of Light, Joyful Noise
Colleen Green, Cool, Hardly Art
Common, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2, Loma Vista/Concord
Homeshake, Under the Weather, Sinderlyn
Low, Hey What, Sub Pop
Matthew E. White, K Bay, Domino
Nite Jewel, No Sun, Gloriette
Park Hye Jin, Before I Die, Ninja Tune
Slothrust, Parallel Timeline, Dangerbird