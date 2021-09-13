OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Amyl and the Sniffers, Comfort To Me, ATO

Berry, Vault of Light, Joyful Noise

Colleen Green, Cool, Hardly Art

Common, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2, Loma Vista/Concord

Homeshake, Under the Weather, Sinderlyn

Low, Hey What, Sub Pop

Matthew E. White, K Bay, Domino

Nite Jewel, No Sun, Gloriette

Park Hye Jin, Before I Die, Ninja Tune

Slothrust, Parallel Timeline, Dangerbird

