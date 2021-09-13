OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 POSTED :: September 13, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Amyl and the Sniffers, Comfort To Me, ATO

<a href="https://amylandthesniffers.bandcamp.com/album/comfort-to-me">Comfort To Me by Amyl and the Sniffers</a>

Berry, Vault of Light, Joyful Noise

<a href="https://berrytheband.bandcamp.com/album/vault-of-light">Vault of Light by Berry</a>

Colleen Green, Cool, Hardly Art

<a href="https://colleengreen.bandcamp.com/album/cool">Cool by Colleen Green</a>

Common, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2, Loma Vista/Concord

Homeshake, Under the Weather, Sinderlyn

<a href="https://homeshake.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-weather">Under The Weather by homeshake</a>

Low, Hey What, Sub Pop

<a href="https://lowtheband.bandcamp.com/album/hey-what">HEY WHAT by Low</a>

Matthew E. White, K Bay, Domino

<a href="https://matthewewhite.bandcamp.com/album/k-bay">K Bay by Matthew E. White</a>

Nite Jewel, No Sun, Gloriette

<a href="https://nitejewel.bandcamp.com/album/no-sun">No Sun by Nite Jewel</a>

Park Hye Jin, Before I Die, Ninja Tune

<a href="https://nitejewel.bandcamp.com/album/no-sun">No Sun by Nite Jewel</a>

Slothrust, Parallel Timeline, Dangerbird

<a href="https://slothrust.bandcamp.com/album/parallel-timeline">Parallel Timeline by SLOTHRUST</a>