OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 POSTED :: September 14, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Archaeas, s/t, Goner

Boogarins, Manchaca Vol 1, OAR

Cults, Host, Sinderlyn



El Ten Eleven, Tautology III, Joyful Noise

Mastodon, Medium Rarities, Warner



Naked Giants, The Shadow, New West

Osees, Protean Threat, Castle Face

Rae Fitzgerald, Lonely Listener, Keeled Scales

San Cisco, Between You And Me, Nettwerk

Yelle, L’ere Du Verseau, Recreation Center