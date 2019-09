OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 POSTED :: September 16, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

(Sandy) Alex G, House Of Sugar, Domino

Belle and Sebastian, Days Of The Bagnold Summer, Matador

Devendra Banhart, Ma, Nonesuch

Gruff Rhys, Pang!, Rough Trade

Ladytron, Far From Home (Night Versions) [EP], self-released

Mudhoney, Morning In America [EP], Sub Pop

Olivia Jean, Night Owl, Third Man

The Paranoyds, Carnage Bargain, Suicide Squeeze

Pixies, Beneath The Eyrie, BMG

Y La Bamba, Entre Los Dos [EP], Tender Loving Empire