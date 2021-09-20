OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 POSTED :: September 20, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Ashley Shadow, Only the End, Felte

<a href="https://ashleyshadow.bandcamp.com/album/only-the-end">Only The End by Ashley Shadow</a>

The Beths, Auckland, New Zealand 2020, Carpark

<a href="https://thebethsnz.bandcamp.com/album/auckland-new-zealand-2020">Auckland, New Zealand, 2020 by The Beths</a>

Fotocrime, Heart of Crime, Profound Lore

<a href="https://fotocrime.bandcamp.com/album/heart-of-crime">Heart Of Crime by FOTOCRIME</a>

José González, Local Valley, Mute

<a href="https://josgonzlez.bandcamp.com/album/local-valley">Local Valley by José González</a>

Lydia Hol, Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream, self-released

Machinedrum, Psyconia [EP], Ninja Tune

<a href="https://machinedrum.bandcamp.com/album/psyconia">Psyconia by Machinedrum</a>

Mild High Club, Going Going Gone, Stones Throw

<a href="https://mildhighclub.bandcamp.com/album/going-going-gone">Going Going Gone by Mild High Club</a>

Mini Trees, Always in Motion, Run For Cover

<a href="https://minitrees.bandcamp.com/album/always-in-motion">Always In Motion by Mini Trees</a>

Moor Mother, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, Anti-

<a href="https://moormother.bandcamp.com/album/black-encyclopedia-of-the-air">Black Encyclopedia of the Air by Moor Mother</a>

Native Soul, Teenage Dreams, Awesome Tapes From Africa