OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 20, 2021
POSTED:: September 20, 2021
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Ashley Shadow, Only the End, Felte
The Beths, Auckland, New Zealand 2020, Carpark
Fotocrime, Heart of Crime, Profound Lore
José González, Local Valley, Mute
Lydia Hol, Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream, self-released
Machinedrum, Psyconia [EP], Ninja Tune
Mild High Club, Going Going Gone, Stones Throw
Mini Trees, Always in Motion, Run For Cover
Moor Mother, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, Anti-
Native Soul, Teenage Dreams, Awesome Tapes From Africa