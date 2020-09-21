OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 22, 2020
September 21, 2020
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Anjimile, Giver Taker, Father/Daughter
Death Bells, New Signs Of Life, Dais
Deradoorian, Find The Sun, Anti-
Into It. Over It., Figure, Triple Crown
Jealous Of The Birds, Peninsula, Canvasback
Jeff Tweedy, “Guess Again” b/w “Love Is The King” [single], dBpm
Loma, “Half Silences” [single], Nettwerk
Night Shop, The Fountain [EP], self-released
Sharon Jones and the Dapkings, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” [single], Daptone
Will Butler, Generations, Merge