OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

September 21, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Anjimile, Giver Taker, Father/Daughter

Death Bells, New Signs Of Life, Dais

Deradoorian, Find The Sun, Anti-

Into It. Over It., Figure, Triple Crown

Jealous Of The Birds, Peninsula, Canvasback

Jeff Tweedy, “Guess Again” b/w “Love Is The King” [single], dBpm

Loma, “Half Silences” [single], Nettwerk

Night Shop, The Fountain [EP], self-released

Sharon Jones and the Dapkings, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” [single], Daptone

Will Butler, Generations, Merge

