OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 POSTED :: September 23, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Alex Cuba, Sublime, Caracol

Chastity Belt, s/t, Hardly Art

Chelsea Wolfe, Birth Of Violence, Sargent House

Efterklang, Altid Sammen, 4AD

Hiss Golden Messenger, Terms Of Surrender, Merge

Liam Gallagher, Why Me? Why Not. Warner Bros.

Molly Sarle, Karaoke Angel, Partisan

Shantih Shantih, Someone, Anyone?, Wild Honey

Twen, Awestruck, Frenchkiss