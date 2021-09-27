OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

Ada Lea, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, Saddle Creek

Adia Victoria, A Southern Gothic, Canvasback

Amon Tobin, How Do You Live, Nomark

Bria, Cxntry Covers Vol. 1, Sub Pop

Film School, We Weren’t Here, Sonic Ritual

Injury Reserve, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, self-released

Laura Jane Grace, At War With the Silverfish [EP], Polyvinyl

Ministry, Moral Hygiene, Nuclear Blast

The Ophelias, Crocus, Joyful Noise

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, A Beginner’s Mind, Asthmatic Kitty

