OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

September 27, 2021
September 27, 2021
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Ada Lea, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, Saddle Creek
Adia Victoria, A Southern Gothic, Canvasback
Amon Tobin, How Do You Live, Nomark
Bria, Cxntry Covers Vol. 1, Sub Pop
Film School, We Weren’t Here, Sonic Ritual
Injury Reserve, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, self-released
Laura Jane Grace, At War With the Silverfish [EP], Polyvinyl
Ministry, Moral Hygiene, Nuclear Blast
The Ophelias, Crocus, Joyful Noise
Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, A Beginner’s Mind, Asthmatic Kitty