OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Action Bronson, Only For Dolphins, Loma Vista

Bob Mould, Blue Hearts, Merge

Fleet Foxes, Shore, Anti-

Idles, Ultra Mono, Partisan

Lydia Loveless, Daughter, Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late

Mildlife, Automatic, Heavenly

Nana Adjoa, Big Dreaming Ants, Bloomer

Shy Boys, Talk Loud, Polyvinyl

Sufjan Stevens, The Ascension, Asthmatic Kitty

Wax Chattels, Clot, Captured Tracks