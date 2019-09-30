OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 POSTED :: September 30, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Automatic, Signal, Stones Throw

<a href="http://automatic-band.bandcamp.com/album/signal">Signal by Automatic</a>

Boy and Bear, Suck On Light, Nettwerk

Daedelus, The Bitterreinders, Brainfeeder

Daniel Martin Moore, Never Look Away, Sofaburn

Girl Band, The Talkies, Rough Trade

Louis Armstrong, Live In Europe, Dot Time

The New Pornographers, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, Concord

Various Artists, Sounds Portraits From Bulgaria: A Journey To A Vanished World, Smithsonian Folkways

<a href="http://smithsonianfolkways.bandcamp.com/album/sounds-portraits-from-bulgaria-a-journey-to-a-vanished-world">Sounds Portraits from Bulgaria: A Journey to a Vanished World by Smithsonian Folkways Recordings</a>

Thigh Master, Now For Example, Goner

<a href="http://thighmaster.bandcamp.com/album/now-for-example">Now For Example by Thigh Master</a>

Will Johnson, Wire Mountain, Keeled Scales

<a href="http://willjohnson.bandcamp.com/album/wire-mountain-2">Wire Mountain by Will Johnson</a>