OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

POSTED:: September 30, 2019

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Automatic, Signal, Stones Throw

Boy and Bear, Suck On Light, Nettwerk

Daedelus, The Bitterreinders, Brainfeeder

Daniel Martin Moore, Never Look Away, Sofaburn

Girl Band, The Talkies, Rough Trade

Louis Armstrong, Live In Europe, Dot Time

The New Pornographers, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, Concord

Various Artists, Sounds Portraits From Bulgaria: A Journey To A Vanished World, Smithsonian Folkways

Thigh Master, Now For Example, Goner

Will Johnson, Wire Mountain, Keeled Scales

