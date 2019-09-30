OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Automatic, Signal, Stones Throw
Boy and Bear, Suck On Light, Nettwerk
Daedelus, The Bitterreinders, Brainfeeder
Daniel Martin Moore, Never Look Away, Sofaburn
Girl Band, The Talkies, Rough Trade
Louis Armstrong, Live In Europe, Dot Time
The New Pornographers, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, Concord
Various Artists, Sounds Portraits From Bulgaria: A Journey To A Vanished World, Smithsonian Folkways
Thigh Master, Now For Example, Goner
Will Johnson, Wire Mountain, Keeled Scales