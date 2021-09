OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 POSTED :: September 6, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Bad Waitress, No Taste, Royal Mountain

Daniel Romano, Cobra Poems, You’ve Changed Records

Deeper, Auto-Pain Deluxe, Fire Talk

John Vanderslice, Ethical Jute Mouse, Tiny Telephone

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, AGE 101

Sierra Ferrell, Long Time Coming, Rounder / Concord

Sincere Engineer, Bless My Psyche, Hopeless

Tre Burt, You, Yeah, You, Thirty Tigers

Weird Adults, Things Happening About Nothing, self-released

We Were Promised Jetpacks, Enjoy the View, Big Scary Monsters