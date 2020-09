OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 POSTED :: September 7, 2020 FILED UNDER :: General

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Adrianne Lenker, “Anything” [single], 4AD

Arab Strap, “The Turning Of Our Bones” [single], Rock Action

Bill Callahan, Gold Record, Drag City

Blonde Redhead, Melody Of Certain Damaged Lemons [reissue], Touch and Go

Delicate Steve, “LA” [single], Anti-

Dirty Projectors, Super Joao [EP], Domino

Girlpool, “Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It)” [remixes], Anti-

Lomelda, Hannah, Double Double Whammy

Throwing Muses, Sun Racket, Fire Records

Yves Jarvis, “Semula” [single], Anti-