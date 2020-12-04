Power Up The Holidays w/ WMSE! POSTED :: December 4, 2020 FILED UNDER :: General

WMSE will once again power up your holidays with an incredibly unique lineup of shows. Including Paul Host’s 9 hour Christmas Eve show kicking off at Noon and rolls till 9 p.m. (this list will be updated).

Fri., Dec. 18, 9AM to Noon – Chicken Shack Holiday show – featuring Xmas cheer with songs of drunkeness and cheating. Hosted by The Good John

Mon., Dec. 21, 6 to 9PM – Buzz’s holiday slop-o-rama, punk and garage holiday tunes.

Wed., Dec. 23, 6 to 9AM – Wave Tank – Keyboard Christmas

Wed., Dec. 23, 12:30 to 3PM – DJ Christreater and Sid – Holiday throw down

Wed., Dec. 23, 4PM – Terry HAve’s All Christmas Doo Wop Corner

Thurs., Dec. 24, Midnight to 3AM – Jon Blick’s Holiday Show

Thurs,. Dec. 24, 6 to 9AM – Poundcake Punk Christmas Fest by DJ Maggie

Thurs., Dec. 24, Noon to 9PM – Paul Host’s Holiday Spectacular – all the holiday songs you can handle!