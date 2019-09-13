RIP Michael Hanson POSTED :: September 13, 2019 FILED UNDER :: General

It is with great sadness we share the news that Mindwebs creator Michael Hanson has passed after a long and valiant struggle against cancer. He was 78 years old and is survived by his wife Rosie and sons Rolfe and Stephan.

The airing of MINDWEBS on WMSE was a coordinated effort with Michael Hanson to publicly release his show before his death and we are honored to be the station Michael chose to be a part of it knowing his tremendous history with Wisconsin radio. He expressed a comfort in knowing that his voice would be transmitting out over the radio waves after he was gone so in that way he could live on with his voice on the air. Michael was so happy to be back on the radio that it sparked him to create new episodes of his legendary radio program with WMSE Engineer Darkman who has spent many hours, years and days working with Michael to get his stories to air. It was un-expected and has been a genuine thrill to be able to hear Michael Hanson’s newest creations and we do still have more of these new episodes to bring you. Including the amazing final MINDWEBS episode Michael Hanson recorded. We start with a MINDWEBS special. The first three story MINDWEBS episode that will be airing on the 28th/29th. Join us on this world premier event in memory of this amazing Wisconsin broadcasting legend. This project of releasing every single episode of MINDWEBS that was created will continue to its completion as was promised to Michael.

Thank you for the stories you gave, the music you played and the love you created along the way. We will miss your amazing ability to bring stories to life but will look forward to hearing your voice again every week as we air every single episode of your wonderful creation. R.I.P.

Memorials may be made in Michael’s name to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804 or the Freedom From Religion Foundation PO Box 750 Madison, WI 53701