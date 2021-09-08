SEPTEMBER 14 – LOCAL/LIVE CHILL ON THE HILL LIVE BROADCAST WITH TESTA ROSA & THE MIKE BENIGN COMPULSION POSTED :: September 8, 2021 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, September 14th at 6pm, join Local/Live hosts Erin and Cal for WMSE’s fourth year of broadcasting Local/Live from Chill On the Hill. We’re excited to return to Humboldt Park this year!

On the 14th, Chill On the Hill will be hosting its final event of the season, featuring Milwaukee pop legends, Testa Rosa and the Mike Benign Compulsion. In addition to WMSE broadcasting their live sets straight from the bandshell, you’ll also hear exclusive, live interviews with both bands.

To join us, head on over to the Humboldt Park Bandshell in Bay View (3000 S. Howell Avenue). And if you can’t join us in person, tune in at 91.7FM or stream the broadcast live or in the archives at WMSE.org.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”