SEPTEMBER 21 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 34: ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND

Altered Five Blues Band makes music with a swaggering stomp of bruising, barrelhouse grit. According to Downbeat magazine, frontman Jeff Taylor “sings powerfully” and “Jeff Schroedl’s live-wire guitar reaches the high bar of mixed invention and fluidity.” Blues Bytes magazine declares the group features “the funkiest rhythm section outside of Memphis.”

A 2018 Blues Music Award nominee, the Milwaukee-based quintet released its latest album, Holler If You Hear Me, September 3 on Blind Pig Records. Recorded over five days in Nashville, TN and produced by three-time Grammy winner Tom Hambridge, the 13 original tracks showcase the band’s deft songwriting, Taylor’s mighty baritone voice, and the intuitive musical interplay of the longtime bandmates. Harmonica ace Jason Ricci also joins the group on five tracks. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard Blues Chart.

