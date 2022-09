September 27 Weekly Airplay POSTED :: September 28, 2022 FILED UNDER :: General

We hope you enjoy the music as much as we do! ** means local!

Top 30 Airplay

THE BEAT INDEX, Vol. Two For Your Pleasure, Self-Released **

SPACEMOTH, No Past No Future, Carpark/Wax Nine

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS, Bleed Out, Merge

DEAD HORSES, Brady Street, Self-Released **

VECTORS OF RESONANT PRESCIENTS, Microfiche,Triple Eye Industries

SANTIGOLD, Spirituals, Little Jerk

FREEDY JOHNSTON, Back On The Road To You, Forty Below

THE SADIES, Colder Streams, Dine Alone/Yep Roc

THE BETHS, Expert In A Dying Field, Carpark

THE CHATS, Get Fucked, Bargain Bin

YUM YUM CULT, It Kills Me It Really Does, Self-Released

SYLVAN ESSO, No Rules Sandy, Loma Vista/Concord **

BUILT TO SPILL, When The Wind Forgets Your Name, Sub Pop

AFGHAN WHIGS, How Do You Burn?, BMG

THE PARANOYDS, Talk, Talk, Talk, Third Man

THE BLACK ANGELS, Wilderness Of Mirrors, Partisan

THEE OH SEES, Levitation Sessions Vol. II (Live), Reverberation Appreciation Society

THE SMILE, A Light For Attracting Attention, XL

SPIRITUALIZED, Everything Was Beautiful, Fat Possum

LUMINOUS WAVEZ, Ashes Of The Artist [EP], Self-Released

PORCUPINE TREE, Closure/Continuation, Self-Released

LEYLA MCCALLA, Breaking The Thermometer, Anti

MELODY’S ECH0 CHAMBER, Emotional Eternal, Domino

THE MOMMYHEADS, Genius Killer, Self-Released

COZY DANGER, Yeah No For Sure [EP], Shy Dog **

ZACH PIETRINI, Rock & Roll Is Dead, Self-Released,

MOTHER’S ROOM, Milwaukee, Rockhaus **

EZRA FURMAN, All Of Us Flames, Anti

BIBI CLUB, Le Soleil Et La Mer, Secret City

PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOM, Reset, Domino

ALEX G, God Save The Animals, Domino

DREW BESKIN AND THE SUNSHINE, Somewhere Sideways Same As You, Super Canoe/We Bought A Zoo

SUZI MOON, Dumb & In Luv, Pirates Press,

BETH ORTON, Weather Alive, Partisan

SHARKY, People Are Strange. Tru Thoughts

DE LUX, Do You Need A Release?, Innovative Leisure

GUNNER AND SMITH, Hear You In My Head, DevilDuck

EERIE WANDA, Internal Radio, Joyful Noise

GLDMTH, GLDMTH, Warner

 Artist Record Label 1 JAIME BRANCH Fly Or Die Live International Anthem 2 CHRIS TORKEWITZ NY Ensembles Goschart 3 JOEY DEFRANCESCO More Music Mack Avenue 4 NYO JAZZ We’re Still Here Platoon 5 QUENTIN BAXTER Art Moves Jazz BME 6 MARCO PIGNATARO’S DREAM ALLIANCE Awakening Zoho 7 ORQUESTA AKOKAN 16 Rayos Daptone 8 JAZZ PROFESSORS, THE Blues And Cubes Flying Horse 9 WJ3 ALL STARS My Ship WJ3 10 BEN MORRIS Pocket Guides OA2



ELECTRONIC



   1 GGOOLLDD “Dancing In Real Time” [Single] Self-Released 2 KUBLER-ROSS Kubler-Ross Suction 3 BEAT INDEX Vol. Two For Your Pleasure Self-Released 4 AUTOMATIC Excess Stones Throw 5 HOT CHIP Down (Remixes) [EP] Domino 6 FOALS Life Is Yours Warner UK 7 ODESZA The Last Goodbye Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune 8 PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOM Reset Domino 9 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Beams (I Know You Love Me)” [Single] Black Winchesters 10 SYLVAN ESSO No Rules Sandy Loma Vista/Concord



BLUES

 Artist Record Label 1 LITTLE FREDDIE KING Blues Medicine Made Wright 2 DEMETRIA TAYLOR Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do Delmark 3 WALTER TROUT Ride Provogue 4 THE HUNGRY WILLIAMS “MArdi Gras Day” [Single] Self-Released 5 STEVE HOWELL AND THE MIGHTY MEN Been Here And Gone Out Of The Past 6 RYAN LEE CROSBY Winter Hill Blues Self-Released 7 MISS BIX Bring It Blue Heart 8 ELLA FITZGERALD Ella At The Holltwood Bowl Verve 9 MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER Just Gettin’ Good Little Village 10 TUBA SKINNY Magnolia Stroll Self-Released



WORLD



   1 SESSA Estrela Acesa Mexican Summer 2 SON ROMPE PERA AND GIL GUTIERREZ “El Saleroso” b/w “Proteus” [Single] Barbes 3 ROKIA KONE AND JACKNIFE LEE Bamanan Real World 4 SONNY SINGH Chardi Kala Self-Released 5 MINAS Beatles In Bossa Blueazul 6 MISTA SAVONA Presents Havana Meets Kingston, Part 2 Cumbancha 7 PIERRE KWENDERS José Louis And The Paradox Of Love Arts & Crafts 8 SABABA 5 AND SHIRAN TZFIRA Rali [EP] Batov 9 SATELLITES Satellites Batov 10 HOLLIE COOK Happy Hour Merge





