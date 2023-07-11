THE CHARTS!

POSTED:: July 11, 2023

**denotes local

Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1QUEENS OF THE STONE AGEIn Times New Roman…Matador
2KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARDPetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth…KGLW
3BUG MOMENTThe Flying Toad CircusSelf-Released**
4BABE RAINBOWFresh As A Head Of Lettuce [EP]Eureka
5GEESE3D CountryPartisan
6JACUZZI BOYSDipped + GlueMag Mag
7DIET LITEInto The PuddingSelf-Released **
8YOUTH LAGOONHeaven Is A JunkyardFat Possum
9DELICIOUS MONSTERSFreedom Plastic Realistic?Self-Released**
10SIGUR ROSÁTTABMG
11ALBERT HAMMOND JRMelodies On HiatusRed Bull
12A CERTAIN RATIO1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two)Mute
13SPARKSThe Girl Is Crying In Her LatteIsland
14DEER TICKEmotional ContractsATO
15BLACK DUCKBlack DuckThrill Jockey
16TEKE TEKEHagataKill Rock Stars
17BULLYLucky For YouSub Pop
18OLIVIA JEANRaving GhostThird Man
19HALF MOON RUNSaltBMG
20STUCKFreak FrequencyBorn Yesterday
21KIA RAP PRINCESSThe Vibe ContinuesSelf-Released**
22CABLE TIESAll Her PlansMerge
23WYE OAKEvery Day Like The LastMerge
24COMBUSTORCombustorSplunge
25BEACH FOSSILSBunnyBayonet
26MURLOCS, THECalm Ya FarmATO
27BINKIAntennae [EP]Fader
28HAND HABITSSugar The Bruise [EP]Fat Possum
29DREAM WIFESocial LubricationLucky Number
30XPOSED 4HEADS“Flash Cube” [Single]Internal **Combustion

Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1LEON LEE DORSEY FT. RUSSELL MALONE AND MIKE CLARKCantaloupe IslandJazz Avenue 1
2YELENA ECKEMOFFLonely Man And His FishL And H
3MARIO COSTAChromosomeClean Feed
4JASON KUSHFinally FridayMCG Jazz
5WILL BONNESSIs This A Dream?Manitoba
6JESSE DAVISLive At Smalls Jazz ClubCellar
7VINCE ECTOR ORGANATOMY TRIOLive At The SIde DoorCabo Verde
8MIKE CLARKPlays Herbie HancockSunnyside
9JAKE BALDWINMisc ItemsShifting Paradigm
10ASTROCOLORMoonlighting – AstroJazz Vol.1Amelia

Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1SAMANTHA FISH AND JESSE DAYTONDeath Wish BluesRounder/Concord
2ERIC CLAPTONThe Definitive 24 NightsWarner Brothers
3LIL JIMMY REED AND BEN LEVINBack To Baton RougeNola Blue
4IVAN NEVILLETouch My SoulMascot
5LARRY TAYLOR AND THE TAYLOR FAMILYGenerations Of Blues (West Side Legacy)Nola Blue
6SELWYN BIRCHWOODExorcistAlligator
7BOO BOO DAVISBoo Boo BoogalooBlue Lotus
8BIG HARP GEORGECut My Spirit LooseBlues Mountain
9BUFFALO NICHOLS“You’re Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond” [Single]Fat Possum
10GRAINNE DUFFYDirt Woman BluesBlue Heart

World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1AFRICAN HEAD CHARGEA Trip To BolgatangaOn-U Sound
2FEMIFrom 4C With LoveSelf-Released
3BOKANTEHistoryReal World
4FATOUMATA DIAWARALondon KoWagram
5NATALIE MACMASTER AND DONNELL LEAHYCanvasSelf-Released
6GAISHAAna AichaSelf-Released
7DUDU TASSA AND JONNY GREENWOODJarak QaribakWorld Circuit
8SOUAD MASSISequanaBackingTrack/Virgin LAS
9EASY STAR ALL-STARSZiggy StardubEasy Star
10MITCHUM YACOUBLiving High In The Brass EmpireColemine

Heavy Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1TSJUDERHelvegrSeason of Mist
2MILORGANAUTJones IslandSelf- **Released
3BUTCHER BABIESTil The World’s BlindBlood Blast
4STATIC ABYSSAborted From RealityPeaceville
5KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARDPetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth…KGLW
6RAVENAll Hell’s Breaking LooseSilver Lining
7DIETHTo Hell And BackNapalm
8LUCIFUGEMonoliths Of WrathDying Victims
9SEERD“Love And Enemy” [Single]Flesh And Blood
10ADVERSVMVama MargaMoribund

Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1DEBBY FRIDAYGOOD LUCKSub Pop
2KELELARavenWarp
3ALISON GOLDFRAPPThe Love InventionSkint/BMG
4MELATI ESPHipernaturalCarpark
5APHEX TWIN“Blackbox Life Recorder 21f” [Single]Rephlex
6WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUPPalace Of A Thousand SoundsRecord Kicks
7DAFT PUNKRandom Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)Columbia/Sony
8LA PRIESTFase LunaDomino
9ACID ARABTroisCrammed Discs
10JOHN CARROLL KIRBY“Oropendola” [Single]Stones Throw

