THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE In Times New Roman… Matador

2 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth… KGLW

3 BUG MOMENT The Flying Toad Circus Self-Released**

4 BABE RAINBOW Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce [EP] Eureka

5 GEESE 3D Country Partisan

6 JACUZZI BOYS Dipped + Glue Mag Mag

7 DIET LITE Into The Pudding Self-Released **

8 YOUTH LAGOON Heaven Is A Junkyard Fat Possum

9 DELICIOUS MONSTERS Freedom Plastic Realistic? Self-Released**

10 SIGUR ROS ÁTTA BMG

11 ALBERT HAMMOND JR Melodies On Hiatus Red Bull

12 A CERTAIN RATIO 1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two) Mute

13 SPARKS The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Island

14 DEER TICK Emotional Contracts ATO

15 BLACK DUCK Black Duck Thrill Jockey

16 TEKE TEKE Hagata Kill Rock Stars

17 BULLY Lucky For You Sub Pop

18 OLIVIA JEAN Raving Ghost Third Man

19 HALF MOON RUN Salt BMG

20 STUCK Freak Frequency Born Yesterday

21 KIA RAP PRINCESS The Vibe Continues Self-Released**

22 CABLE TIES All Her Plans Merge

23 WYE OAK Every Day Like The Last Merge

24 COMBUSTOR Combustor Splunge

25 BEACH FOSSILS Bunny Bayonet

26 MURLOCS, THE Calm Ya Farm ATO

27 BINKI Antennae [EP] Fader

28 HAND HABITS Sugar The Bruise [EP] Fat Possum

29 DREAM WIFE Social Lubrication Lucky Number