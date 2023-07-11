THE CHARTS!
POSTED:: July 11, 2023
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
**denotes local
Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
|In Times New Roman…
|Matador
|2
|KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD
|PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth…
|KGLW
|3
|BUG MOMENT
|The Flying Toad Circus
|Self-Released**
|4
|BABE RAINBOW
|Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce [EP]
|Eureka
|5
|GEESE
|3D Country
|Partisan
|6
|JACUZZI BOYS
|Dipped + Glue
|Mag Mag
|7
|DIET LITE
|Into The Pudding
|Self-Released **
|8
|YOUTH LAGOON
|Heaven Is A Junkyard
|Fat Possum
|9
|DELICIOUS MONSTERS
|Freedom Plastic Realistic?
|Self-Released**
|10
|SIGUR ROS
|ÁTTA
|BMG
|11
|ALBERT HAMMOND JR
|Melodies On Hiatus
|Red Bull
|12
|A CERTAIN RATIO
|1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two)
|Mute
|13
|SPARKS
|The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
|Island
|14
|DEER TICK
|Emotional Contracts
|ATO
|15
|BLACK DUCK
|Black Duck
|Thrill Jockey
|16
|TEKE TEKE
|Hagata
|Kill Rock Stars
|17
|BULLY
|Lucky For You
|Sub Pop
|18
|OLIVIA JEAN
|Raving Ghost
|Third Man
|19
|HALF MOON RUN
|Salt
|BMG
|20
|STUCK
|Freak Frequency
|Born Yesterday
|21
|KIA RAP PRINCESS
|The Vibe Continues
|Self-Released**
|22
|CABLE TIES
|All Her Plans
|Merge
|23
|WYE OAK
|Every Day Like The Last
|Merge
|24
|COMBUSTOR
|Combustor
|Splunge
|25
|BEACH FOSSILS
|Bunny
|Bayonet
|26
|MURLOCS, THE
|Calm Ya Farm
|ATO
|27
|BINKI
|Antennae [EP]
|Fader
|28
|HAND HABITS
|Sugar The Bruise [EP]
|Fat Possum
|29
|DREAM WIFE
|Social Lubrication
|Lucky Number
|30
|XPOSED 4HEADS
|“Flash Cube” [Single]
|Internal **Combustion
Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|LEON LEE DORSEY FT. RUSSELL MALONE AND MIKE CLARK
|Cantaloupe Island
|Jazz Avenue 1
|2
|YELENA ECKEMOFF
|Lonely Man And His Fish
|L And H
|3
|MARIO COSTA
|Chromosome
|Clean Feed
|4
|JASON KUSH
|Finally Friday
|MCG Jazz
|5
|WILL BONNESS
|Is This A Dream?
|Manitoba
|6
|JESSE DAVIS
|Live At Smalls Jazz Club
|Cellar
|7
|VINCE ECTOR ORGANATOMY TRIO
|Live At The SIde Door
|Cabo Verde
|8
|MIKE CLARK
|Plays Herbie Hancock
|Sunnyside
|9
|JAKE BALDWIN
|Misc Items
|Shifting Paradigm
|10
|ASTROCOLOR
|Moonlighting – AstroJazz Vol.1
|Amelia
Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|SAMANTHA FISH AND JESSE DAYTON
|Death Wish Blues
|Rounder/Concord
|2
|ERIC CLAPTON
|The Definitive 24 Nights
|Warner Brothers
|3
|LIL JIMMY REED AND BEN LEVIN
|Back To Baton Rouge
|Nola Blue
|4
|IVAN NEVILLE
|Touch My Soul
|Mascot
|5
|LARRY TAYLOR AND THE TAYLOR FAMILY
|Generations Of Blues (West Side Legacy)
|Nola Blue
|6
|SELWYN BIRCHWOOD
|Exorcist
|Alligator
|7
|BOO BOO DAVIS
|Boo Boo Boogaloo
|Blue Lotus
|8
|BIG HARP GEORGE
|Cut My Spirit Loose
|Blues Mountain
|9
|BUFFALO NICHOLS
|“You’re Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond” [Single]
|Fat Possum
|10
|GRAINNE DUFFY
|Dirt Woman Blues
|Blue Heart
World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|AFRICAN HEAD CHARGE
|A Trip To Bolgatanga
|On-U Sound
|2
|FEMI
|From 4C With Love
|Self-Released
|3
|BOKANTE
|History
|Real World
|4
|FATOUMATA DIAWARA
|London Ko
|Wagram
|5
|NATALIE MACMASTER AND DONNELL LEAHY
|Canvas
|Self-Released
|6
|GAISHA
|Ana Aicha
|Self-Released
|7
|DUDU TASSA AND JONNY GREENWOOD
|Jarak Qaribak
|World Circuit
|8
|SOUAD MASSI
|Sequana
|BackingTrack/Virgin LAS
|9
|EASY STAR ALL-STARS
|Ziggy Stardub
|Easy Star
|10
|MITCHUM YACOUB
|Living High In The Brass Empire
|Colemine
Heavy Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|TSJUDER
|Helvegr
|Season of Mist
|2
|MILORGANAUT
|Jones Island
|Self- **Released
|3
|BUTCHER BABIES
|Til The World’s Blind
|Blood Blast
|4
|STATIC ABYSS
|Aborted From Reality
|Peaceville
|5
|KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD
|PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth…
|KGLW
|6
|RAVEN
|All Hell’s Breaking Loose
|Silver Lining
|7
|DIETH
|To Hell And Back
|Napalm
|8
|LUCIFUGE
|Monoliths Of Wrath
|Dying Victims
|9
|SEERD
|“Love And Enemy” [Single]
|Flesh And Blood
|10
|ADVERSVM
|Vama Marga
|Moribund
Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DEBBY FRIDAY
|GOOD LUCK
|Sub Pop
|2
|KELELA
|Raven
|Warp
|3
|ALISON GOLDFRAPP
|The Love Invention
|Skint/BMG
|4
|MELATI ESP
|Hipernatural
|Carpark
|5
|APHEX TWIN
|“Blackbox Life Recorder 21f” [Single]
|Rephlex
|6
|WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUP
|Palace Of A Thousand Sounds
|Record Kicks
|7
|DAFT PUNK
|Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)
|Columbia/Sony
|8
|LA PRIEST
|Fase Luna
|Domino
|9
|ACID ARAB
|Trois
|Crammed Discs
|10
|JOHN CARROLL KIRBY
|“Oropendola” [Single]
|Stones Throw